Freeport man in critical condition, shot multiple times

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Freeport is in critical condition Thursday after what is believed to be a gang related shooting.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. to the 600 block of W. Pleasant to break up a large fight. When officers got there, they found a 30-year-old man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to FHN, then flown to a Rockford area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

