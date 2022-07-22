Few rounds of strong storms in play as we heat up more

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day with high temperatures of 90° or higher for Rockford is in the books and we’ll add potentially two more through Saturday. We’ll also turn a bit more humid and that means showers and thunderstorms become more of a threat through the weekend, too.

Tonight we’ll cool down after sunset into the lower 60s and will also remain quiet. It’ll be a tad breezy out there but overall it won’t be too bad. Friday will practically act as a carbon copy of Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs near 90°. The good news is that the daytime will remain dry but the one difference will be that instead of having northwest winds, we’ll have southwest winds returning and that will aid in making it feel a bit more humid all around.

While toward sunset Friday, a stray storm like Thursday is possible, the majority of the storm threat will arrive overnight Friday into the very early morning hours of Saturday. This round of rain may be very slow-moving and thus, brings the best chance of seeing heavier rainfall and potential flash flooding. In terms of a severe threat, the chances are lower with this round as the Storm Prediction Center places the Stateline under a level one Marginal Risk for this round of storms.

We have a few rounds of storms in view for the Stateline before we cool down and turn less humid. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The Stateline is under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather late Friday night through early Saturday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Very small hail and gusty winds will accompany the heavy rainfall threat but the severe threat overall is low. Stay aware Saturday morning if you need to be up.

Storm chances will go up after midnight through the overnight hours into very early Saturday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The best times to see storms will be early Saturday then again late. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We could see heavy rain if the storms hold for Friday night and early Saturday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then we’ll have an extended break and that’s when we’ll need to watch and see what happens. Saturday will be the hottest and more humid with highs approaching the mid-90s and humidity levels making some spots feel near 100°. The amount of sunshine and how high our dew points get along with how far the warm front moves north will determine what happens with the severe storms in store Saturday night.

Depending on what happens with the morning activity, pop-up storms can appear as soon as Saturday afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Currently, the SPC has the region under either a level one Marginal Risk south of Rockford and a level two Slight Risk for places Rockford on west and north for the storm threat Saturday night. Heavy rain and all modes of severe weather are possible especially gusty winds. The highest severe threat remains in parts of Wisconsin well north of the Rockford region. We’ll monitor this round of storms but we’re thinking they may luckily be on a weakening trend.

The SPC has the region in level two Slight Risk or level one Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The biggest severe threat will stay north but the Stateline is not completely out of the woods from the threats. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Plus or minus a few showers Sunday morning, the cold front will bring the rain along with clouds with it. We’ll clear out Sunday afternoon and have high temperatures in the mid-80s. We’ll remain seasonable into next week with less humidity, too. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s with rain chances not returning until the middle of next week.

