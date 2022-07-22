Dairy Depot hosts ice cream social with first responders

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Grab an ice cream cone Friday in Loves Park during this cool event.

From 2 to 6 p.m. officers from the Loves Park Police Department are hosting the Police Ice Cream Social at Dairy Depot, 5413 N. 2nd St., Loves Park.

Come visit with members of the department and enjoy some of the depot’s delicious treats.

Its a great way for residents of all ages to get out of the house and involved with the community.

