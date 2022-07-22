Advertisement

Dairy Depot hosts ice cream social with first responders

Enjoy some sweet treats from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Dairy Depot in Loves Park.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Grab an ice cream cone Friday in Loves Park during this cool event.

From 2 to 6 p.m. officers from the Loves Park Police Department are hosting the Police Ice Cream Social at Dairy Depot, 5413 N. 2nd St., Loves Park.

Come visit with members of the department and enjoy some of the depot’s delicious treats.

Its a great way for residents of all ages to get out of the house and involved with the community.

