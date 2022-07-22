Advertisement

Clint Black brings ‘Mostly Hits and the Mrs.’ tour to Rockford

Clint Black's "Mostly Hits and the Mrs." tour.
Clint Black's "Mostly Hits and the Mrs." tour.(Pepper Entertainment)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Country superstar Clint Black plans on “Killin’ Time” in Rockford at the end of this year!

The Grammy-winning artist is hitting the road with the Mrs. Lisa Hartman Black and special guest Lily Pearl Black, with a stop on December 18 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Three decades since the release of Black’s debut album, “Killin’ Time,” the Huston raised musician is making this tour a family affair. The beautifully restored Coronado serves the Rockford region as one of the top historic theaters in North America, and is the perfect place to see the “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” tour.

The seemingly unstoppable legend has had one of the most storied careers in modern music.

Having earned 22 number one career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, Black has certainly come a long way from the Texas nightclub circuit where he first began.  

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29. Pricing starts at $41.50 on Ticketmaster.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office or by phone at 815-968-5222.

