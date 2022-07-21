Turning hotter with some storm chances into weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had a cold front swing through the Stateline early Wednesday morning that gave us a shifting wind and a brief break from dew points in the 70s. High temperatures in the 90s once again aren’t far away as those return to the forecast as soon as Thursday and continue through the first half of the weekend.

Rockford made it to 85° for a high temperature Wednesday and it was quite breezy after the cold front. It’ll be somewhat breezy again on Thursday but we’re thinking it’ll be a bit warmer with highs near 90° for most of the region. With that in mind, it’s possible we could have a stray shower or storm appear in our area during the afternoon but those chances are very low. Otherwise, skies will be mainly sunny.

A stray storm or two is possible Thursday afternoon, otherwise we'll have sunshine. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then our winds will shift on Friday to come out of the southwest and we’ll turn a bit muggy again. Highs will be pretty similar hovering around 90° and the daytime looks to be dry. The evening for the most part will be okay too but storm chances go up overnight. We’re thinking storms will get in here overnight into early Saturday morning and some may pack a punch if they come together.

The Friday daytime will be dry but humidity levels will slowly increase with the SW moisture getting in here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As of this writing, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Stateline near the Wisconsin state line under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather with mainly a gusty wind threat. Once we get through this, there are additional rain chances throughout the weekend. Saturday has the highest precipitation chances, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Some storms later Friday night into very early Saturday may turn severe although the risk is low. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s possible Saturday afternoon/evening storms may pack a punch, as the SPC thinks a severe risk could be issued with its next update. Otherwise, Saturday will be hot and somewhat humid with highs in the mid-90s. Adding the humidity in there, it’s possible we could be talking about heat index values approaching or surpassing 100°. With that atmosphere in place, the dry daytime Saturday will have instability in it to potentially fire off some storms in the afternoon and evening.

The Saturday night severe threat will be fine-tuned in the days ahead but the good news is that the weekend itself doesn’t look to be a complete washout. After the frontal boundary passes through here overnight and early Sunday morning, our temperatures will fall back a bit towards normal. Highs in the upper 80s on Sunday with a rain chance in the morning precedes a seasonable work week with highs in the low-to-mid 80s with a slight rain chance existing starting on Tuesday.

Lower 90s Thursday and Friday with mid-to-upper 90s Saturday before we return to near normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

