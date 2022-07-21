Advertisement

Suspect wanted for arson, car theft in Rockford

The photo attached is a possible suspect in this incident. If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’ Office at 815- 319-6400 or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help identifying a man possibly connected to an aggravated arson.

Deputies were called early Thursday morning to the 1900 block of Wisteria Road, Rockford for a fire set to the property.

When they arrived, they were told that a purple 2012 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate CF19489 was also potentially stolen by the suspect.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’ Office at 815-319-6400 or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

