Police urge Beloit residents to lock vehicles, watch for thefts

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Just after noon Thursday, Beloit police sent out a message to residents about the threat of local carjackings.

The message, released on the department’s Facebook page, urges vigilance in safeguarding vehicles, especially Kia and Hyundai models.

According to police, the two models are being targeted by car thieves in the area.

Authorities ask the public to make sure vehicles are locked, do not leave cars in vehicles and if possible, park vehicles inside a secure place like a garage.

Investigations are ongoing in all of these car thefts, and anyone with information can reach out to the police department at 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.