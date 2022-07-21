Advertisement

Police looking for third suspect after major drug bust in DeKalb

Police say this is one of the largest drug seizures in the department's history.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are looking for a 39-year-old man after one of the largest drug busts in DeKalb Police Department history.

On July 14, officers searched an apartment on Kimberly Drive and found more than 10 pounds of cannabis, 84 ecstasy pills, four illegal guns, 2.5 pints of promethazine and around $130,000 in cash.

Two men, 33-year-old Sammie Oliver III of DeKalb and 28-year-old Raynard Adams of Chicago, were arrested during the search. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for a third man, Shannon Atkins.

Anyone with information about Atkins’ whereabouts should contact the department at 815-748-8400.

