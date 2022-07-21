Neighbor calls for help in Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford resident called for help Thursday after their smoke detector warned of a fire in their building.

First responders dispatched just after 12:30 on Thursday to apartments in the 4200 block of Beach Street. When they arrived, they found smoke billowing out of a first floor floor unit. The fire was brought under control and contained in the apartment where it started.

The caller, who lives on the second floor, knew something was wrong, but couldn’t see where the smoke was coming from.

Firefighters evacuated the building, and thankfully, no one was hurt. Residents of the apartment involved in the blaze were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

