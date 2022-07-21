Advertisement

Neighbor calls for help in Rockford apartment fire

Damages are estimated at $60K.
First responders were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday to the apartment complex on Beach Street, Rockford.
First responders were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday to the apartment complex on Beach Street, Rockford.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford resident called for help Thursday after their smoke detector warned of a fire in their building.

First responders dispatched just after 12:30 on Thursday to apartments in the 4200 block of Beach Street. When they arrived, they found smoke billowing out of a first floor floor unit. The fire was brought under control and contained in the apartment where it started.

The caller, who lives on the second floor, knew something was wrong, but couldn’t see where the smoke was coming from.

Firefighters evacuated the building, and thankfully, no one was hurt. Residents of the apartment involved in the blaze were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

