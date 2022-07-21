Law experts say several ‘legal deserts’ exist across communities in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teri Ross is a strong believer in giving people equal justice. Prior to heading up Illinois Legal Aid Online, she worked closely with the homeless to offer free legal help at Prairie Street Legal Services.

“Legal aid is great if you can get it, but there is a major discrepancy,” said Illinois Legal Aid Online Executive Director Teri Ross. “There’s way more people who qualify for legal aid, than there are attorneys available to help them.”

That is defined under a term called ‘legal deserts’. Ross says several counties in the area qualify, with Boone County only having 45 attorneys, and Carroll County, thirteen. “So, there’s really nowhere for those folks to go,” said Ross.

That’s why Ross’s organization works around it, with technology.

“We try to reach people by providing them with free simplified plain language-information about their legal rights,” said Ross. “If they choose to take action, we provide them with some tools to be able to do that.”

The key word there is free. Ross says lower-income Americans are more likely to receive no professional legal help for their civil issues, so her organization works to change that. Senator Steve Stadelman, holds the same sentiment.

“It’s a complicated long drawn out process and no one really knows about it, and no one knows where to turn,” said Stadelman. “So that’s why we hold the Second Chance Summit.”

Stadelman’s summit gives people with a criminal record looking for a fresh start, free legal guidance on how to expunge their record. Both the senator and Ross say it’s their duty to ensure justice not only to some, but all.

“We just aim to help,” said Ross. “People deserve adequate legal service.”

