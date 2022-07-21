Advertisement

IceHogs announce 2022-23 AHL schedule

Rockford begins their season on the road against Manitoba Saturday, October 15
Rockford IceHogs assistant captain Brett Connolly scored the first of two goals Wednesday night...
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs are officially 86 days away from returning to the ice as the team announced their 2022-23 regular season schedule. The Hogs will begin on the road for a weekend doubleheader against Manitoba on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16.

After starting the season on the road, the team returns to the Stateline for a seven-game homestand with the home opener vs. Chicago on Saturday, October 22.

Come November the team has a busy Thanksgiving week with games at home on Wednesday and Black Friday, followed by a road game Saturday.

The holiday play doesn’t stop there as the team hosts Chicago on New Year’s Eve for an afternoon game.

The IceHogs will also play three opponents for the first time in team history including the Springfield Thunderbirds, Hartford Wolfpack, and Colorado Eagles.

Finally, the season closes out with eight games entirely against divisional opponents from April 1-16.

You can find the entire schedule here.

