Advertisement

Home sales on the rise

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Homes across Illinois will be sold quicker than you think, even as mortgage rates and median prices rise.

The average home sold in just 21 days in June of this year according to Illinois REALTOR®, last year it was 27 days.

Home’s sold also went down 17% as almost 18,000 homes changed hands. Nearly 21,000 home’s were sold last year.

The Stateline median price also went up by almost 6% and home sales saw a 19% decline.

“Now more than ever, homebuyers and sellers need the expertise and experience of a REALTOR® to help them make educated decisions about their greatest investment,” said Illinois REALTOR president Ezekiel “Zeke” Morris.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday
Shell gas station opens on East Riverside
Former Winnebago County coroner pleads guilty, resigns from office
Dr. Anthony Molinari retires from the medical profession after 44 years of experience and...
‘I’ll miss my patients the most’ says retiring OSF physician
Rockton community reflects on one-year anniversary of Chemtool explosion.
Clean-up to begin on Chemtool fire site in Rockton

Latest News

Cancer survivor advocates for other survivors through fitness
Breast cancer survivor pumps iron, raises awareness
Cleanup begins on the Chemtool facility following an order by the Illinois Attorney General’s...
‘Chemtool clean-up is 13 months too late,’ says Rockton resident
Efforts to clean up the remains of the former Chemtool building more than a year after a...
Rockton resident feels Chemtool clean-up came 13 months too late
More 90s for the weekend
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 7/20/2022