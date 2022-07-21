Home sales on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Homes across Illinois will be sold quicker than you think, even as mortgage rates and median prices rise.

The average home sold in just 21 days in June of this year according to Illinois REALTOR®, last year it was 27 days.

Home’s sold also went down 17% as almost 18,000 homes changed hands. Nearly 21,000 home’s were sold last year.

The Stateline median price also went up by almost 6% and home sales saw a 19% decline.

“Now more than ever, homebuyers and sellers need the expertise and experience of a REALTOR® to help them make educated decisions about their greatest investment,” said Illinois REALTOR president Ezekiel “Zeke” Morris.

