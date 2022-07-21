Advertisement

‘Elvis’ actress and singer dies at 44 years old

Dukureh is pictured with "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann on her Instagram.
Dukureh is pictured with "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann on her Instagram.(Instagram)
By Mary Alice Royse and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - An actress and singer recently seen in the 2022 Elvis biopic was found dead Wednesday, according to Tennessee police.

Authorities said 44-year-old Shonka Dukureh, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis,” was found dead in a Nashville apartment that she shared with her two young children.

Dukureh was reportedly found unresponsive by one of her kids, who then ran to a neighbor’s apartment, WSMV reports. The neighbor then called 911 at about 9:30 a.m.

Police said Dukureh’s death is currently unclassified pending autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dukureh is also known for performing the hit song “Vegas” at Coachella with rapper Doja Cat.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a message in response to the actress’ passing.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh,” he said. “Shonka graduated from Fisk University and called Nashville home for many years. Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Winnebago County coroner pleads guilty, resigns from office
Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.
Neighborhood complaint leads to drug bust in Rockford
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break
A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday
Shell gas station opens on East Riverside

Latest News

FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018.
YouTube to remove videos spreading abortion falsehoods
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
Legal deserts in Northern Illinois
Legal deserts in Northern Illinois
Severe storms this weekend
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 7/21/2022
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Law experts say several ‘legal deserts’ exist across communities in the Stateline