East alum looks elevate career at kickboxing competition in Poland

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seth “The Sweetheart” Swinehart is looking to take his kickboxing career to the next level as he’s set to compete in Poland next month.

The 29-year-old is said he’s put in years of work to get to this moment.

“Honestly, because I work a full-time job too, I work 50-60 hours a week then I do 20+ hours at the gym so I’m around the clock so it takes that much work to put in that much effort to get you there it’s a lot of work so I just appreciate everybody that reaches out and helps me,” Swinehart said.

He also wants to be the next Rockford athlete to inspire the next generation.

“The goal is just to be another one of the people in Rockford that people look up to Fred VanVleet, James Robinson, Dean Lowry, all those guys that everybody looks up to and I just want to be another one of those guys,” Swinehart said.

