Business owners fear abortion clinic set to open will bring negative impacts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kristina and Kevin Rose own Carpetland USA in Rockford, a business run by their family since 1984. It was inflation that mongered the couples fear, but now, those fears spike for a different reason.

“No one really wants their business next to an abortion clinic,” said Kristina Rose. “It’s a very hot topic right now, very controversial.”

The new clinic that will offer abortion services, is set to open on Maray Drive. The Rose’s business is just right down the road.

“When all of the parking spaces are being taken by the abortion patients or protestors,” said Kristina. “We’re left with no space for our customers.”

“Businesses along Maray are limited for parking, were land locked,” said Kevin Rose. “With that being said, the one protest we had this early in the game, already created issues.”

The couple is one of several nearby business owners to tell legal experts at a meeting early Wednesday morning, one of their concerns is that protestors outside the clinic will turn their customers away.

“There will be non-stop protesting, there is a daycare behind our business where children are going in and out constantly,” said Kristina. “So all the children will be seeing the graphic signs.”

“As a father of seven, to have children see the graphic pictures put out there,” said Kevin. “It saddens me deeply.”

Owners say this has nothing to do with their opinions on abortion, but everything to do with their opinion on business and how it’s conducted.

“They will be attracting patients across the Stateline,” said Kristina. “So, the traffic I’m sure you can assume.”

The meeting was arranged by Rockford Alderman Frank Beach, after he said he received several concerned calls from owners in that area.

“It’s better to be proactive dealing with this, than reactive,” said Beach. “I compliment them for being willing to come out here today to begin the dialogue, and actually for being able to get both sides together. That’s positive.”

Some owners say they may seek legal advice themselves on top of attending these meetings, to see how they can further protect their business.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.