Breast cancer survivor pumps iron, raises awareness

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - “A body in motion stays in motion,” is the motto Amber Dach lives by and one she credits for her quick comeback.

Amber was introduced to CrossFit while serving in the army in Afghanistan. She found solace in the exercise for more than a decade, but when the pandemic hit, she found people, especially kids, needed an escape from the world.

In August 2020, she found a space close to her local schools and officially opened Kinetic Grit CrossFit.

“Before I realized, I wanted to give back and introduce the town that I grew up in to CrossFit,” she said. “It keeps your immunity up, but also keeps your mind busy; keeps you overall healthy.”

Life took a turn in February 2022 when Amber was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. She admits, most women are diagnosed too late.

She learned the importance of self exams at a young age when her mom had to undergo chemotherapy for the same disease.

“I found a lump and I actually brushed it off as a barbell injury,” Amber recalls. “So three weeks went by, and I said ‘no this is not normal’ and made myself an appointment; and it was just a rollercoaster from there.”

With the cancer caught early, chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy were off the table as options. Her doctor said she didn’t need any of it.

Although aggressive treatments weren’t needed, Amber would have to undergo a double mastectomy.

“I feel like I grieved losing my breasts before they were gone,” she said. “I heard all these things like ‘you’re gonna lose feeling in your chest,’ and so, it’s like every hug felt like my last one.”

Calling the experience essentially “an amputation of her womanhood,” Amber got her womanhood back after her surgical teamed performed a DIEP flap surgery. In a DIEP flap, fat, skin, and blood vessels are cut from the wall of the lower belly and moved up to your chest to rebuild your breast, according to Breastcancer.org.

Amber is now 10-weeks post-op. She says the real challenge now is struggling to sit up right and easing herself back into CrossFit.

Dach founded Barbells for Boobs, a non-profit that provides workouts and equipment for breast cancer survivors seeking ways to reduce effects during and after treatment. She is a “resource after diagnosis” member and wants to advocate for other survivors through fitness.

“Being a gym owner, you know, you rely on being able to move and show people things. Being on of the higher level athletes here too, so I was expecting maybe never making a full recovery,” she says.

She says her top three health tips are: move your body, surround yourself with supportive people and challenge yourself.

“I make a big joke here in the gym, you know stronger people are harder to kill so get strong while you can,” said Amber.

She’s hosting a Barbells for Boobs CrossFit event at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30 for anyone involved in CrossFit. The event celebrates the non-profit’s two year anniversary, and all proceeds will go to Barbells for Boobs.

Anyone who is not involved in the exercise can join the Grace Heat session beginning at 1 p.m. for a $20 donation. Coaches will be on standby to help out anyone on the fence about CrossFit.

