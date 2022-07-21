Advertisement

Beloit promises ‘Lager Than Life’ festival will be a hit

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Raise a glass to the newest festival in Beloit.

The “Lager Than Life” beer festival hosts its inaugural event from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Preservation Park, 3444 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit.

More than 45 breweries representing five midwestern states are bringing their best beer styles to Wisconsin, rain or shine. General Admission tickets are $50 and include unlimited beer samples. For $25 more, VIP tickets include access to exclusive bathrooms, snacks and a tented seating area.

Ticket sales end Friday and must be purchased before the event. There will be no ticket sales available the day of the event.

Guest can expect varieties such as pilsner, India pale ale, kolsch, Oktoberfest, ale, maibock, doppelbock, dunkel, along with the star of the show, lager.

Festival goers will receive a commemorative glass to be used for sampling. More than 100 samples are expected to be on tap. Water will be available for those looking to cleanse their palate between sips and Versatile DJ Entertainment will be onsite to set the mood.

Parking is free at the festival.

