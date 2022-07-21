Charges dismissed for wife of former Winnebago County coroner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a brief appearance Thursday, seven charges were dismissed against the wife of former Winnebago County coroner Bill Hintz.

Michelle A. Hintz, 52, of Roscoe, faced three counts of unlawful use of a credit card, two for theft and two for conspiracy. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Mrs. Hintz completed all of the necessary requirements to dismiss her charges, and that her bond of more than $13,000 would be released to the county.

Both Hintz and wife, Michelle, have been in court for nearly two years accused of stealing government funds for personal use. Michelle’s husband took a plea deal Wednesday, resulting in four years probation and a 180-day sentence in the county jail.

