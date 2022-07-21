Advertisement

Charges dismissed for wife of former Winnebago County coroner

All charges were dismissed Thursday
All charges were dismissed Thursday(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a brief appearance Thursday, seven charges were dismissed against the wife of former Winnebago County coroner Bill Hintz.

Michelle A. Hintz, 52, of Roscoe, faced three counts of unlawful use of a credit card, two for theft and two for conspiracy. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Mrs. Hintz completed all of the necessary requirements to dismiss her charges, and that her bond of more than $13,000 would be released to the county.

Both Hintz and wife, Michelle, have been in court for nearly two years accused of stealing government funds for personal use. Michelle’s husband took a plea deal Wednesday, resulting in four years probation and a 180-day sentence in the county jail.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
Former Winnebago County coroner pleads guilty, resigns from office
Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.
Neighborhood complaint leads to drug bust in Rockford
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break
A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday
Shell gas station opens on East Riverside

Latest News

A compilation of pictures from Mike Garrigan's trip to Alaska
Postcards from Mike: July 20
Business owners seek legal advice
Business owners fear abortion clinic set to open will bring negative impacts
Businesses surrounding abortion clinic set to open express concerns
Businesses surrounding abortion clinic set to open express concerns
Home across the state will be sold quickly despite mortgage rates and median prices rising.
Home sales in Illinois on the rise