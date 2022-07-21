Advertisement

90′s Today with an Isolated T-Storm Chance

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot today with highs in the low 90′s and a slight chance for a few isolated showers or maybe even thunderstorms. Clear tonight as we drop to the middle 60′s. 90 tomorrow with a chance of thunderstorms Friday evening. Some of those storms could be strong or possibly severe. Low 90′s on Saturday with evening shower/thunderstorm chances. Once again some of those storms could be strong to severe. Cooler all next week.

