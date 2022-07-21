90′s Today with an Isolated T-Storm Chance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot today with highs in the low 90′s and a slight chance for a few isolated showers or maybe even thunderstorms. Clear tonight as we drop to the middle 60′s. 90 tomorrow with a chance of thunderstorms Friday evening. Some of those storms could be strong or possibly severe. Low 90′s on Saturday with evening shower/thunderstorm chances. Once again some of those storms could be strong to severe. Cooler all next week.

