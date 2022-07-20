Advertisement

Winnebago County’s coroner resigned. Now what?

Winnebago County Board to declare a vacancy in the Coroner's Office after former coroner Bill Hintz pled guilty Wed., July 20.
Winnebago County Board to declare a vacancy in the Coroner’s Office after former coroner Bill Hintz pled guilty Wed., July 20.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A special election for a new coroner will be held in November after ex-Winnebago County coroner Bill Hintz pled guilty to felony charges and resigned Wednesday.

Hintz pled guilty on July 20 to one count of theft of governmental property and one count of official misconduct two years after he was first accused of stealing government funds for personal use.

Bill Hintz won re-election in 2020, meaning two years remain on the term before the next election cycle.

County officials say the open spot in the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office will be filled according to Election Code, 55 ILCS 5/3-3039. The election code says that the Winnebago County Board will officially declare a vacancy and notify the Democratic and Republican Central Committees so they can nominate a candidate to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

In the meantime, County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli has up to 60 days to appoint a replacement who will serve until the election in November. In this circumstance, the person appointed must be a member of the Republican Party and eligible to serve in the role.

The winner of the election in November will serve as Winnebago County Coroner until November 2024.

