Rockford Patriots Boxing Club announces inaugural Rockford Boxing Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Patriots Boxing Club has been around for nearly two decades in the Stateline, and come August they’re building on to their family brand.

Tuesday the club announced a whole new event on Saturday, August 13 titled the Rockford Boxing Classic which will be held at City Market.

The event is aimed to serve as a premiere outdoor boxing event and will look to raise money for the boxing club.

Head Coach Jimmy Goodman says he’s still finalizing the event’s lineup but the classic will feature youth boxers from the area along with a potential battle of the badges between first responders.

“ The main goal is to raise some funds for the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club as well as get the word out about the boxing here in town, on the 13th we look to hope to have a couple of Rockford police versus fire department bouts if that happens, that’s our main goal for our main event, we’re going to have other USA Amateur boxing bouts on the event, we want to highlight some of Rockford’s finest,” says Goodman.

