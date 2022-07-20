Rockford man charged with circulating images of child sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Months of investigating lead Winnebago County deputies to a 32-year-old suspected of sharing child pornography.

Jessee J. Salinas, of Rockford was arrested in the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue on Wednesday after a search warrant was executed by the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

During the search, numerous images of child sex abuse were found in the residence.

Salinas faces five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of dissemination.

