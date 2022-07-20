Neighborhood complaint leads to drug bust in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A drug investigation in one Rockford neighborhood resulted in one arrest Tuesday in Rockford.

Complaints of narcotics being sold in the 4400 block of 11th Street prompted Winnebago County deputies to open the investigation.

While in the area, deputies witnessed a suspected drug deal involving Audie C. Murphy, 55, of Rockford.

Deputies found more than 17 grams of crack cocaine on the suspect. Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.

He’s being lodged at the Winnebago County jail for a suspected parole violation.

