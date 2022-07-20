Advertisement

Neighborhood complaint leads to drug bust in Rockford

Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.
Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A drug investigation in one Rockford neighborhood resulted in one arrest Tuesday in Rockford.

Complaints of narcotics being sold in the 4400 block of 11th Street prompted Winnebago County deputies to open the investigation.

While in the area, deputies witnessed a suspected drug deal involving Audie C. Murphy, 55, of Rockford.

Deputies found more than 17 grams of crack cocaine on the suspect. Murphy was on parole for a previous narcotics charge at the time of his arrest.

He’s being lodged at the Winnebago County jail for a suspected parole violation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday
Shell gas station opens on East Riverside
Dr. Anthony Molinari retires from the medical profession after 44 years of experience and...
‘I’ll miss my patients the most’ says retiring OSF physician
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Rockton community reflects on one-year anniversary of Chemtool explosion.
Clean-up to begin on Chemtool fire site in Rockton

Latest News

Garrett Mitchell gets ready for a faceoff against the Chicago Wolves.
IceHogs to start season on the road, home opener vs. Wolves set for October 22
Winnebago County Board to declare a vacancy in the Coroner’s Office after former coroner Bill...
Winnebago County’s coroner resigned. Now what?
The 14th annual fundraising event runs through Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
Brat Days kick off this weekend at State St., Riverside locations
The relationships Dr. Anthony Molinari built with his patients and colleagues won’t be...
‘I’ll miss my patients the most’ says retiring OSF physician