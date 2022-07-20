Mike Chwistek to be Rockford University Men’s and Women’s Soccer Head Coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A familiar face is taking over the Rockford women’s soccer team as men’s soccer Head Coach Mike Chwistek will now lead both teams in 2022-23.

“Mike Chwistek has done a phenomenal job rebuilding our men’s program, and I have no doubt that he will do the same with our women’s program,” Athletic Director Jason Mulligan said.

After going winless in 2020 in an eight-game season, Chwistek led the men’s program to a 5-11-1 record in 2021.

“I am extremely grateful, honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the women’s program at RU, I want to thank everyone for trusting in me to take on this role, and also all of our soccer players on both the men’s and women’s teams for giving me the opportunity to lead them,” Chwistek said.

Both teams begin their 2022 regular seasons on September 1 as the men’s team plays at Manchester University while the women’s team hosts Monmouth College.

