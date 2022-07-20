Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
July 20 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 20 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
Shell gas station opens on East Riverside
‘I’ll miss my patients the most’ says retiring OSF physician
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
Latest News
‘I’ll miss my patients the most’ says retiring OSF physician
Illinois State Police asks Rockton to join in task force to prevent crime
ISP and Rockton Police collaborate
Rockford Patriots Boxing Club announces inaugural Rockford Boxing Classic