Advertisement

July 20 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 20 birthdays

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday
Shell gas station opens on East Riverside
Dr. Anthony Molinari retires from the medical profession after 44 years of experience and...
‘I’ll miss my patients the most’ says retiring OSF physician
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Gov. JB Pritzker discusses COVID-19 in Illinois during an unrelated press conference on June 6,...
Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The relationships Dr. Anthony Molinari built with his patients and colleagues won’t be...
‘I’ll miss my patients the most’ says retiring OSF physician
Illinois State Police Vehicle
Illinois State Police asks Rockton to join in task force to prevent crime
ISP and Rockton Police collaborate
ISP and Rockton Police collaborate
Rockford Patriots Boxing Club announces inaugural Rockford Boxing Classic
Rockford Patriots Boxing Club announces inaugural Rockford Boxing Classic