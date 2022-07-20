Illinois State Police asks Rockton to join in task force to prevent crime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After twenty-eight years on the Rockton Police Department, Chief Matt Hollinger finally stepped up to the role as top cop a little over a month ago. One of his biggest goals, is to work with departments across the stateline to collaborate in curbing crime.

“We’ve already had different circumstances in the past where we did have to share information,” said Hollinger. “About individuals who were posing a threat to our community.”

Now, Hollinger says collaborating with other agencies, will span even further. The Rockton Police Department made an agreement to work with Illinois State Police on it’s Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force, and Tuesday night the village approved it.

“I think it’s important to take opportunities provided by the village, that will provide better safety to the public,” said Rockton Village Board Trustee Justin York.

The task force focuses on sharing data and information about individuals who may pose a threat to either themselves, or others.

“We can take a look at their FOID cards or their concealed carry cards, and identify if they’re a possible threat to the community,” said Hollinger. “If they are, these cards would be revoked, and we’re able to share that information, and possibly act on it.”

Hollinger says especially in light of the constant gun violence plaguing lives across America, acting smart and quickly, is top of mind.

“There’s been so many times where we were able to collect information and prevent something from happening,” said Hollinger. “Then there were times that we couldn’t, so we need to do everything in our part to move forward and make this community as safe as we can.”

The task force will also allow police to share information that helps them combat other violent crimes, unrelated to firearms.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.