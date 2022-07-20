IceHogs to start season on the road, home opener vs. Wolves set for October 22

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In almost three months’ time, hockey will return to the Stateline as the IceHogs will face the Chicago Wolves for their home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The IceHogs will pick up right where they left off as their Calder Cup Playoff run came to an end against the Wolves in a 3-0 series loss in the divisional semifinal round.

Rockford will already have a week of action under their belt before their first home game as they open their season on the road against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, October 15.

The full 2022-23 AHL schedule will be released on July 21.

