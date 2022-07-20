Future of Winnebago County Coroner’s office as Bill Hintz pleads guilty to theft, misconduct

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Guilty, former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz takes a plea deal and is led away in handcuffs to start his sentence for stealing government property and official misconduct.

The 52-year-old Hintz will only spend 180 days in the Winnebago County jail with four years of probation.

“I resign from the position of Winnebago County Coroner effectively immediately and will begin to serve incarceration portion of my sentence momentarily,” Hintz said.

Hintz admitted to the court that he stole more than $10,000 from the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, he also admits to altering documents and billing statements.

“I’ve lost my livelihood and now for a period of time my freedom, I solely accept responsibility for my behavior and hope the coroner’s office and the citizens of Winnebago County can return to normal and heal,” Hintz said. “My reputation had been crime free and dedicated to public service until now and I regret that I will carry the title of convicted felon for the rest of my day.”

“It really is betrayal of your oath of office, it’s a betrayal of everyone who voted for you, it’s a betrayal of everyone who supported you in your election,” McGraw said. “It speaks to the wider problem in society why people are losing confidence in elected officials, this kind of conduct. It’s easy to become cynical.”

Judge Joe McGraw says those who come after Hintz will operate under a cloud of mistrust. But, come November with the general elections, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli will try to break the stigma.

“It’s been our goal in the county administration and the county board to restore the confidence and stability back to that office and is with the sheriff’s department preforming those duties when the coroner was put on administrative leave, we feel that the stability has been restored,” Chiarelli said.

Chiarelli says now our only choice is to move forward.

“I am sorry for what I’ve done and hope that someday I may be forgiven for my actions,” Hintz said.

Investigators say from April of 2018 to October of 2020, Hintz used his Winnebago County credit card to purchase a hotel stay, rental car, dinners and retail shopping while in Michigan for his son’s hockey tournament. Hintz will pay back what he owes to the county.

Hintz told colleagues he was attending out of state medical conferences but instead was expensing things on trips with his son’s team.

All other charges against Hintz were dismissed in court on Wednesday morning. According to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Hintz is ordered to pay $32,817.05 in restitution.

“The actions of this former public servant are reprehensible. While grieving families were mourning the loss of their family members, the defendant was busy defrauding them and the taxpayers of Winnebago County,” Raoul said. “Public officials who break the trust of the public they serve need to be held accountable.”

