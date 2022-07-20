Advertisement

Freeport’s Cadence Diduch wins 122 lbs. Fargo Junior Nationals, other Stateline wrestlers shine

The title comes alongside her 16U runner-up finish at 127 lbs. days prior
IHSA hosted its first girls wrestling sectionals this weekend. Freeport's Cadence Diduch...
IHSA hosted its first girls wrestling sectionals this weekend. Freeport's Cadence Diduch advanced to state winning her bracket in Naperville.(NCTV17)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (WIFR) - The medals continue to pile up for Freeport wrestler Cadence Diduch as she takes home the USMC/USAW Junior National title at 127 lbs. She won the title with a 12-2 tech fall over New York’s Emily Sindoni.

The win comes after taking home the runner-up title in the 16U 122 lbs. division earlier in the tournament. Diduch was also an inaugural champion at the 2022 IHSA girls wrestling state championship at 120 lbs.

Diduch is not the only Stateline wrestler making her mark in Fargo. Boylan’s Netavia Wickson, who finished as the IHSA 2022 135 lbs. Runner-Up last season, won five straight in the 138 lbs. Junior National consolation bracket to earn a third-place finish.

Hononegah siblings Angtleina and Rose Cassioppi had podium finishes as well. Angelina finished in third at 106 lbs. for the 16U division and Rose finished in seventh at 164 lbs. in the Junior National division.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday
Shell gas station opens on East Riverside
Dr. Anthony Molinari retires from the medical profession after 44 years of experience and...
‘I’ll miss my patients the most’ says retiring OSF physician
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Rockton community reflects on one-year anniversary of Chemtool explosion.
Clean-up to begin on Chemtool fire site in Rockton

Latest News

Garrett Mitchell gets ready for a faceoff against the Chicago Wolves.
IceHogs to start season on the road, home opener vs. Wolves set for October 22
Mike Chwistek to be Rockford University Men’s and Women’s Soccer Head Coach
Mike Chwistek to be Rockford University Men’s and Women’s Soccer Head Coach
Rockford Patriots Boxing Club announces inaugural Rockford Boxing Classic
Rockford Patriots Boxing Club announces inaugural Rockford Boxing Classic
Rockford native makes history at inaugural US Adaptive Open
Rockford native makes history at inaugural US Adaptive Open