Freeport’s Cadence Diduch wins 122 lbs. Fargo Junior Nationals, other Stateline wrestlers shine

FARGO, N.D. (WIFR) - The medals continue to pile up for Freeport wrestler Cadence Diduch as she takes home the USMC/USAW Junior National title at 127 lbs. She won the title with a 12-2 tech fall over New York’s Emily Sindoni.

The win comes after taking home the runner-up title in the 16U 122 lbs. division earlier in the tournament. Diduch was also an inaugural champion at the 2022 IHSA girls wrestling state championship at 120 lbs.

Diduch is not the only Stateline wrestler making her mark in Fargo. Boylan’s Netavia Wickson, who finished as the IHSA 2022 135 lbs. Runner-Up last season, won five straight in the 138 lbs. Junior National consolation bracket to earn a third-place finish.

Hononegah siblings Angtleina and Rose Cassioppi had podium finishes as well. Angelina finished in third at 106 lbs. for the 16U division and Rose finished in seventh at 164 lbs. in the Junior National division.

