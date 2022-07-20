Advertisement

Former Winnebago County coroner pleads guilty , resigns from office

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Winnebago County coroner Bill Hintz pled guilty Wednesday morning to two felony counts and officially resigned from office.

Hintz admitted to theft of governmental supplies or property, a Class 1 felony, and official misconduct of forgery and altering documents, a Class 3 felony. He was sentenced to spend 180 days in county jail and more than 30 years probation.

The plea comes two years after Hintz and his wife, Michelle were indicted on 37 felony counts including stealing government funds for personal use.

More charges were filed against Hintz in 2021, alleging he stole around $14,500 from the dead and took money for cremations. After the second round of charges, the Winnebago County Board voted unanimously to put Hintz on paid administrative leave.

Michelle Hintz is scheduled to plea in court on Thursday, July 21.

