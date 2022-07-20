Advertisement

Farmers Market and Wellness Fair returns

Farmers Market and Wellness fair returns after two year hiatus.
Farmers Market and Wellness fair returns after two year hiatus.(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in two years, the Boone County Health Department hosted a Farmers’ Market and Wellness Fair on Tuesday.

This is the first time the fair has returned since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Over 25 community organizations and businesses came out in support and many folks enjoyed fresh fruits and vegetables that local farmers grew.

The Belvidere Fire Department also did free car seat safety checks.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center also came out for donations.

There were many activities for the whole family to enjoy, they include free blood pressure screenings and fitness tips.

The market helps awareness for resources and services that are being provided for the community.

“We love helping out when needed, and just making sure people that were not aware of services are able to speak with somebody from an organization maybe they have not heard of before and that they are able to learn a little bit and see what they can potentially benefit from” said Boone County Health Department Clinical Supervisor Francine Alcantara.

