‘Chemtool clean-up is 13 months too late,’ says Rockton resident

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Clean-up of the former Chemtool site in Rockton is underway a little more than a year since it caught fire and sent plumes of chemicals into the air.

Many residents around the site evacuated their homes for safety.

Some residents aren’t fazed by the noisy sounds of demolition cleanup begins on the Chemtool facility following an order by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, but Rockton resident Estell Childs wishes it hadn’t taken this long.

“Very late; a year of snow, rain and wind,” said Childs. “I’ve picked up - not what, three months ago - stuff out of my yard that has blown evidently (out from) all the trees.”

Childs changed habits after the explosion. She gets water from the grocery store and she says her 1,600 square foot garden won’t see another plant in it. While Childs reports no health problems from the fire, she will not expect anything from Chemtool.

“You don’t know what it damaged,” she said. “I had some guys come by from the health department and (ask) ‘You have any damage?’ How can I now? I’m not crawling up on my roof (to check for damage).”

On the other hand, village president John Peterson says clean-up efforts are a step in the right direction.

“We are happy that it’s finally started after a little more than a year. The Illinois EPA will be there in charge of the process of what happens with everything and ensure everything stays safe,” says Peterson.

Childs is pessimistic. She isn’t sure if she or any of her neighbors will be around to see the issue resolved. “I don’t know if I’ll still be alive if anything ever gets done. I’m 76 years old. What are the chances?”

The order from Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley outlines several actions Chemtool must take, including reimbursing several parties for their efforts in dealing with the fire that forced residents to evacuate their homes.

Rauol says he wants to hold the company accountable for any damages and that the area where the Chemtool facility once stood is safely cleaned up.

