Rockford Raptors FC U16 Girls to compete in US Youth Soccer National Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. (WIFR) - As the summer season begins to close, the Rockford Raptors FC U16 girls team is getting in one more tournament as the team heads to Orlando for the US Youth Soccer National Championships.

The Raptors have three guaranteed games in their single-round robin bracket and if they win their bracket, they will go on to the semifinals against another bracket winner.

While the main goal is to come home with hardware, players understand the platform the tournament provides to take their game to the next level.

“I’ve been emailing a lot of coaches so letting them see me and getting them to see me play and just seeing the skill level because it’s not just us in our age group, it’s going to be age groups from I think U9 to U19,″ Raptors member Gigi Wilson said, “So we’ll be able to see girls that are even further in and see them play and I think that’ll be really cool.”

