Peppa Pig brings live-action adventure to the Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of the loveable, cheeky little piggy will love this 60-minute live musical experience!

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure is making a special stop in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 4, thanks to Round Room Live and Hasbro.

Tickets for the family-friendly musical experience go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 22 with pre-sales beginning Thursday, July 21 on Ticketmaster.com, at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office in person or by phone at 815-968-5222.

“We can’t wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”

Come join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind photo experience packages or follow Peppa Pig Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content. Connect to the Coronado Performing Arts Center website for the most current COVID-19 information before the event.

