Advertisement

Loves Park Shell station opens with discount offers at the pump

A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday
A new Shell gas station opens in Loves Park on Tuesday(Source: Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new place to re-fuel is rolling out the red carpet Tuesday during a grand opening celebration.

From 10 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Loves Park Shell at 6480 East Riverside Blvd. is offering discounted pricing on gas, complimentary food provided by Loves Park Deli, raffle tickets and door prizes to commemorate the new location.

City leaders from Loves Park and Machesney Park encourage residents to stop by and welcome the new business while participating in the festivities. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence at noon.

“This gas station will be an ideal place to shop for general merchandise and gas with competitive prices in the area” said Loves Park Shell Owner Jills Mathai. “Our motive is to get the customer satisfaction to a new level where everyone will be 100% happy with the services we are providing. We want everyone to take advantage of the Grand Opening Celebration and come and enjoy free food and drinks and discounted gas prices on July 19.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Stephenson County Fair
92-year-old brings hundreds of entries to Stephenson County Fair
Two injured, including a firefighter after a house fire in Boone County just before midnight.
One person flown via helicopter after house fire in Boone County

Latest News

Rancid at Riot Fest 2021
Riot Fest 2021
City to apply for grant for Jefferson Street Bridge
City of Rockford in running for grant to renovate Jefferson Street Bridge
City will apply for grants to improve the Jefferson St. Bridge
City will apply for grants to improve the Jefferson St. Bridge
Even hotter conditions are expected to reach us Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 7/18/2022