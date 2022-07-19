Loves Park Shell station opens with discount offers at the pump

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new place to re-fuel is rolling out the red carpet Tuesday during a grand opening celebration.

From 10 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Loves Park Shell at 6480 East Riverside Blvd. is offering discounted pricing on gas, complimentary food provided by Loves Park Deli, raffle tickets and door prizes to commemorate the new location.

City leaders from Loves Park and Machesney Park encourage residents to stop by and welcome the new business while participating in the festivities. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence at noon.

“This gas station will be an ideal place to shop for general merchandise and gas with competitive prices in the area” said Loves Park Shell Owner Jills Mathai. “Our motive is to get the customer satisfaction to a new level where everyone will be 100% happy with the services we are providing. We want everyone to take advantage of the Grand Opening Celebration and come and enjoy free food and drinks and discounted gas prices on July 19.”

