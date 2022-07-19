Local educators learn warning signs of child abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Regional teachers and staff attended a summit Tuesday focused on how to spot signs of child abuse.

The topic, “Recognizing and Addressing Domestic, Sexual and Community Violence,” aims to help teachers spot trauma marks in a heart beat. The hope is that teachers will notice the warning signs and troubling behaviors before it’s too late.

“You just don’t know. Like you can’t just look at someone and think ‘oh they’ve never been in a situation of domestic violence,’” said Julie Clark, teacher at Auburn High School.

Many educators don’t see the signs until it’s too late. That’s why the City of Rockford worked with Forest City Church to organize this annual educators summit.

According the website Child Protect, for every child abuse case reported, two go unsolved; and the children involved go without help.

“I do think that most people who attend our summit every summer walk away having learned something and have gained some really good knowledge,” said Clark, who dedicates class time to teaching her students what healthy and toxic relationships look like.

She says knowing the difference between the two and being able to realize which one you’re in, is incredibly important.

“My subject matter tends to lend itself to those kinds of topics and discussion within my classroom. I strive really hard to form relationships in the classroom with my students so they feel really comfortable talking to me about those things,” she said.

Experts say trauma can present itself in rebellious behavior, temper tantrums, being seductive, drawings, refusing to go home and many more signs that get overlooked.

Having teachers, school nurses and other staff recognize how to handle a situation is key.

“Coming together to refocus that work and that lens on trauma and really trying to help our kids and restore them and heal from that trauma in a way that’s going to result in stopping those behavioral issues,” said Jennifer Caccipaglia, the Rockford Mayor’s office Executive Director of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention.

Educators who want to attend Wednesdays’ session should email emily.schmidt@rockfordil.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.