July’s second 90° temperature on track Tuesday, several more to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nobody would claim that this July has been a cool month, but it’s hardly been a hot one either. Through the month’s first 18 days, just once has the temperature reached the 90° mark.

Though bona fide heat has largely stayed away from the Stateline thus far, a clear transition toward at hotter, more humid pattern is now underway. Monday represented the first of what promises to be several days of unseasonably warm days, as highs reached the middle and upper 80s, with heat index values topping out in the lower 90s. But we’ve only scratched the surface, as temperatures to our west reached well into the 90s. That dome of heat is eastbound, meaning even hotter temperatures are on the way.

Temperatures flirted with 90° in the Stateline Monday, and all signs point to the 90s to our west arriving here Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies Monday night will allow temperatures to fall somewhat quickly, though elevated moisture levels are to promise that they won’t fall as low as the 63° reading witnessed Monday morning. A warmer base from which to start, bright sunshine, and a stronger southerly wind will allow our temperatures to reach the 90° mark for just the second time this month.

Outside of a few fair weather clouds, expect sunshine to dominate again Tuesday. Southerly winds will bring hotter, more humid air our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak cold front’s approach Tuesday evening will spread a few more clouds our way, and we still can’t entirely rule out one or two stray storms overnight. With that said, areas to our north unquestionably have the best chances for showers and thunderstorms. Should a few storms sneak into our neck of the woods, it’s highly unlikely any would become severe. That risk, too, is centered well to our north across the Badger State.

A weak cold front may touch off a few showers or storms Tuesday night, especially to our north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, the severe risk appears to be centered well to our north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is likely to maintain its dominance again Wednesday, and while northwesterly winds will cause temperatures to cool by a couple degrees, we’re still likely to reach 90° once again, though humidity levels should drop a bit, lending a more comfortable feel to the air amid a northwesterly breeze.

Sunshine will again be prominently featured Wednesday, though a few clouds are possible from time to time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Hot, humid, rain-free conditions are to continue through the end of the workweek, as our next rain chance doesn’t enter the picture until Friday night at the earliest. While scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday, it’s important to note that rainfall amounts are hardly to be impressive, and that dry hours are promised to outnumber any potentially wet ones.

Not much is in the cards this week, rainfall-wise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any rainfall of consequence looks to hold off until late Friday night or Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current forecast projections continue to suggest that a lengthy spell of 90°+ temperatures are ahead of us. Our latest forecast has a high of 90° or above for each of the next eight days, and longer range projections continue to suggest a hot air dome is to remain parked over most of the United States through the end of the month.

The jet stream is northbound, allowing for a hot air dome to our southwest to expand eastward. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The heat, once here, looks to stick around, not just this week, but next week too. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

