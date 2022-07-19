Advertisement

‘I’ll miss my patients the most’ says retiring OSF physician

Dr. Anthony Molinari retires from the medical profession after 44 years of experience and establishing connections with patients and colleagues.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The relationships Dr. Anthony Molinari built with his patients and colleagues won’t be forgotten, but after 44 years, the OSF St. Anthony doctor heads into retirement.

Dozens of colleagues and patients celebrate Dr. Molinari’s career and the relationships he’s built along the way Tuesday afternoon during a retirement party at OSF St. Anthony in Belvidere.

“I have learned a lot from him, being a senior colleague with a lot more experience than I do in this field, and he’s been a wonderful, wonderful friend, wonderful colleague, a co-worker,” says colleague Dr. Muhammad Khan.

Molinari gained interest in the industry after watching TV programs about doctors.

“They made it look like it’s interesting and fun and you get to be involved in people’s lives. And I kind of said, ‘What the heck!’, I had enough grades to get into college and I went from there.”

Since earning his medical degree in 1978, he started with the Rockford School of Medicine and spent most of his career in private practice. He spent the last seven years with OSF as a primary healthcare physician.

“We could go to him for absolutely everything and he took wonderful care of us actually, my mom’s to this day. She thinks Dr. Millenary for saving her mother’s life,” says patient Susan Zurfluh.

Dr. Molinari was the only medical professional able to diagnose Susan’s grandmother with colon cancer. She says her family can’t say enough good things about him as he’s seen four generations of her family.

“When you have something that great you don’t want to keep it a secret,” says Zurfluh.

“The ones that come again and again you get to be friends and you get to be part of the family. You know, some of the notes I’m getting I’m very touching and I’m surprised thinking I didn’t know that you like me,” says Dr. Molinari.

Dr. Molinari says he will miss his patients the most. “All professions don’t get that opportunity to touch people’s lives and have them say so,” he says. ”I’ll run into someone at the grocery store and they remember things differently than me and remind me and it’s been a good life.”

His patients say they will miss him dearly.

“I don’t think we’ll ever be able to replace them. But we will have to find someone who can take care of us,” says Zurfluh.

Dr. Molinari will stay busy during retirement. The first thing he wants to do is mow the lawn Wednesday morning.

