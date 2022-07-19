Advertisement

Clean-up to begin on Chemtool fire site in Rockton

Rockton community reflects on one-year anniversary of Chemtool explosion.
Rockton community reflects on one-year anniversary of Chemtool explosion.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Just over a year after a massive chemical fire in Rockton, officials say clean up and demolition is slated to begin the week of July 18. In April, the Illinois Attorney General and Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office filed a court order requiring Chemtool Inc. to bring the site into compliance with Illinois environmental laws and regulations.

The village says residents do not need to take any additional action at this time and should expect to see large trucks moving to and from the site.

Local leaders say part of the process includes transporting debris from the site to licensed waste facilities at the expense of Chemtool, Inc. There, it will be decontaminated and deconstructed.

The chemical fire rocked the small town in June 2021 causing regional, state and federal agencies to respond.

