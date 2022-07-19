City of Rockford in running for grant to renovate Jefferson Street Bridge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spanning nearly one mile across the Rock River, the Jefferson Street Bridge draws residents by road and foot throughout downtown Rockford. But according to recent reports by the city’s public works and engineer, it has less than twenty years of useful life on it.

“That may seem far away,” said Rockford City Engineer Tim Hinkens. “But when it comes to such an important bridge, and how much public input and engineering should go into this type of structure, it really isn’t that far away.”

That’s why Hinkens says landing a portion of the $20 million dollars in grants from the Bridge Investment Program, would be a huge help in getting things moving. Monday night, city council gave the go ahead, allowing public works to apply for the program.

“This is definitely something that doesn’t happen overnight,” said Third Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg. “It could allow for things like street scapes, and bicycle lanes to be put up.”

Working with Region One Planning Council, the city hopes to survey what community members and stakeholders, hope to change or keep on the Jefferson Street Bridge.

Hinkens adds the study would also include research into environmental requirements, as well as look into connectivity to streets and the river walk. The ultimate goal is to make sure everyone in the community gets a say.

“The Jefferson Street Bridge is probably the most recognizable structure in Rockford,” said Hinkens. “This will be a time that people will have the opportunity to really shape what that structure will look like.”

Hinkens says Region One Planning Council will draft the application, asking for up to $250,000 from the BIP Planning funds, before the deadline on July 25. Tuneberg adds there is a large amount of municipalities applying for this grant, making the pool of applicants incredibly competitive.

