Chemtool fire site to be demolished

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Just over a year after the chemical fire devastated the small village, Rockton officials announce how and when Chemtool Inc. plans to clean up the site.

Clean up and demolition is slated to begin the week of July 18 after a court-order filed in April by the Illinois Attorney General and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

The order requires Chemtool Inc. to bring the site into compliance with Illinois environmental laws and regulations.

Local leaders say part of the process includes debris from the site being transported to licensed waste facilities at the expense of Chemtool Inc.

The chemical fire rocked the small town in June 2021 causing regional, state and federal agencies to respond.

