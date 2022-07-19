Carpenter’s Place only a few months away from opening thrift store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 22 years after getting its start in Rockford, Carpenter’s Place will expand, opening a thrift store.

Two of the men making this new venture possible say it will brighten up a building that’s sat vacant for nearly eight years.

“The vision from the beginning was to make this a thrift store plus, to make sure that this really does connect to the mission and the work of Carpenter’s Place,” said Michael O’Connor, Carpenter’s Place executive director.

A plan nearly two years in the making will become reality before the end of the year, giving the Rockford community a new twist on an old concept.

The former Hilander and Schnucks grocery store will be reborn into a unique thrift store thanks to Carpenter’s Place.

“Finishing off some of the walls and then it’s ready for paint, ready for flooring, putting up the ceiling tiles, that’s how close we are so it’s pretty darn exciting,” O’Connor said.

Now, they’re focusing on hiring employees to run the store.

“I hope to find that wonderful person who loves thrift stores and has the experience necessary to know how to open one from scratch and working with that person that will help us put together the plan in terms of staffing and how many and how quickly,” O’Connor said.

Alderperson Jonathan Logemann says some in the community are excited to see the vacant building become something new. Zoned as a commercial space, Logemann promises the thrift store will be just that, not an additional place for the homeless to hang out.

“I think it’s important too that for residents to know that it’s going to be a thrift shop, store event there too at Carpenter’s Place, I know that there were some concerns about the different types of operations and how that would impact some of the neighborhoods,” Logemann said.

Logemann says many residents in the community reached out asking for a grocer to move into the open space, but it wasn’t that easy.

“I can’t even tell you how many different grocery store chains that I’ve personally reached out to on behalf of the city, trying to get a grocery store in there, that was really difficult, obviously didn’t work out in the end,” Logemann said.

But, he’s thrilled to have a positive presence move in, that contributes to the neighborhoods.

“This is a big investment for Carpenter’s Place, they’re going to help make sure that this building is up to standard, up to code, giving a face lift to the community and something you know when I’m driving by going to work in the morning that you’ll have a little smile on your face knowing that our neighborhood has gotten just a little bit better here in Rockford,” Logemann said.

If the store is successful, O’Connor says there’s possibility to expand even further, perhaps adding a library, bike repair shop and a bakery. All proceeds will be used to help clients of Carpenter’s Place.

