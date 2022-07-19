Advertisement

Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. JB Pritzker discusses COVID-19 in Illinois during an unrelated press conference on June 6,...
Gov. JB Pritzker discusses COVID-19 in Illinois during an unrelated press conference on June 6, 2022.(Mike Miletich)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in close contact with several people who also contracted the coronavirus.

The Pritzker administration announced in a release that the governor is experiencing mild symptoms and was prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid. Pritzker plans to follow CDC guidelines and work from home. The governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

“He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters,” the administration said in the release. “He looks forward to returning to in-person work as soon as possible.”

Pritzker was the keynote speaker Saturday night for the Florida Democratic Party.

