Adam Clendening returns to play with IceHogs for 2022-23 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the IceHogs’ all-time defensemen will make his return to the Stateline next season as Adam Clendening returns to the IceHogs.

With a full season, Glendening can make his mark on the record books with the Hogs this season. He already has the most point for a defenseman and needs 13 assists to tie the all-time mark and needs to play 57 games to tie the most games played by a defenseman record.

Clendening said a casual conversation with an old friend led him back to Rockford.

“I have a good relationship with Mark Bernard the GM so when he reached out I didn’t really think it was anything hockey wise really just seeing what’s up and it kind of materialized into something real and it works out for both parties,” Glendening said.

