Advertisement

6 puppies, mother rescued by DeKalb police

Dog family braved sweltering heat while locked inside storage unit.
Mom and her six pups are said to be ok at this time and receiving veterinary care.
Mom and her six pups are said to be ok at this time and receiving veterinary care.(DeKalb Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - DeKalb police responded to a disturbing call Tuesday that lead to an animal rescue.

The call alerted police to a family of barking dogs inside a locked storage unit located in south DeKalb. Real feel temperatures hit 88 degrees and were climbing at the time of the call.

Once police arrived, staff were able to cut the lock, allowing police access to the mother and her six puppies. Officers say all animals are safe at this time and receiving veterinary care.

The department shared a photo of the animals on their Facebook page just after they were rescued.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lombardi faces criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.
Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Stephenson County Fair
92-year-old brings hundreds of entries to Stephenson County Fair
Two injured, including a firefighter after a house fire in Boone County just before midnight.
One person flown via helicopter after house fire in Boone County

Latest News

Rockton community reflects on one-year anniversary of Chemtool explosion.
Chemtool fire site to be demolished
Carpenter's Place gets ready to open a new thrift store in the old Hilander and Schnucks...
Carpenter’s Place only a few months away from opening thrift store
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest
Rockford resident takes on US Adaptive Open