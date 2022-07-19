6 puppies, mother rescued by DeKalb police

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - DeKalb police responded to a disturbing call Tuesday that lead to an animal rescue.

The call alerted police to a family of barking dogs inside a locked storage unit located in south DeKalb. Real feel temperatures hit 88 degrees and were climbing at the time of the call.

Once police arrived, staff were able to cut the lock, allowing police access to the mother and her six puppies. Officers say all animals are safe at this time and receiving veterinary care.

The department shared a photo of the animals on their Facebook page just after they were rescued.

