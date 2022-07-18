Warming underway, hot spell soon to follow
Several 90s nearly certain, rain chances few and far between
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Warmth has returned to the Stateline. High temperatures Sunday reached 84°, snapping a two day streak of sub-80° temperatures Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s warming trend is just the beginning of what looks to be a rather lengthy hot spell on the way.
Moisture’s also on the rise Sunday evening, meaning fog could become a bit of a concern overnight or early Monday morning, especially as winds go light or calm during that time. It’s possible visibility could fall enough to potentially impact the morning commute in many spots. Fog should lift by mid-morning, and shouldn’t threaten the rest of the week.
Sunshine is to take us from start to finish Monday, meaning temperatures are to take another step in the warmer direction. Taking into account the direction from which our air will be traveling Monday, likely originating between Omaha and Kansas City, where temperatures Sunday reached the upper 80s, it’s fair to expect our temperatures will reach similar territory Monday afternoon. Given that this air has no connection to the Gulf of Mexico, humidity levels should remain tolerable, at least for the time being.
Tuesday’s the day temperatures really take off, as winds line up out of the south-southwest, and blow with increased vigor. Temperatures should have little trouble reaching the lower or perhaps middle 90s (93° is the going forecast for Rockford), and heat index values may take a run at 100°.
An approaching cold front may spread some more cloudiness our way Tuesday evening, and there’s even a remote chance of a thunderstorm or two accompanying those clouds, though the best support for storminess appears to stay to our north over Wisconsin.
That appears to represent our one and only rain chance for the workweek. Computer modeling unanimously suggests our next rain chances aren’t to arrive until Saturday, at the earliest, and those are far from a slam dunk.
As for temperatures, we’re to expect highs to reach between 90° and 93° every day through Sunday.
