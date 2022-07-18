Warming underway, hot spell soon to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Warmth has returned to the Stateline. High temperatures Sunday reached 84°, snapping a two day streak of sub-80° temperatures Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s warming trend is just the beginning of what looks to be a rather lengthy hot spell on the way.

Moisture’s also on the rise Sunday evening, meaning fog could become a bit of a concern overnight or early Monday morning, especially as winds go light or calm during that time. It’s possible visibility could fall enough to potentially impact the morning commute in many spots. Fog should lift by mid-morning, and shouldn’t threaten the rest of the week.

Visibility will likely come down quite a bit in the predawn hours of Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The morning commute may be impacted by reduced visibility. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility is forecast to improve by mid-morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to take us from start to finish Monday, meaning temperatures are to take another step in the warmer direction. Taking into account the direction from which our air will be traveling Monday, likely originating between Omaha and Kansas City, where temperatures Sunday reached the upper 80s, it’s fair to expect our temperatures will reach similar territory Monday afternoon. Given that this air has no connection to the Gulf of Mexico, humidity levels should remain tolerable, at least for the time being.

Sunshine will be dominant from start to finish Monday. A westerly/northwesterly wind should keep humidity tolerable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our Monday air will originate from between Omaha and Kansas City, meaning we're to expect temperatures in the upper 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s the day temperatures really take off, as winds line up out of the south-southwest, and blow with increased vigor. Temperatures should have little trouble reaching the lower or perhaps middle 90s (93° is the going forecast for Rockford), and heat index values may take a run at 100°.

Sunshine will again dominate Tuesday, though a southwesterly wind means hotter, more humid conditions are likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

An approaching cold front may spread some more cloudiness our way Tuesday evening, and there’s even a remote chance of a thunderstorm or two accompanying those clouds, though the best support for storminess appears to stay to our north over Wisconsin.

We'll watch an approaching front Tuesday evening or overnight that COULD spark a few isolated t-storms. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That appears to represent our one and only rain chance for the workweek. Computer modeling unanimously suggests our next rain chances aren’t to arrive until Saturday, at the earliest, and those are far from a slam dunk.

There's little, if any rain in the forecast for the next several days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, we’re to expect highs to reach between 90° and 93° every day through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.