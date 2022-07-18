Stephenson County church vandalized; investigation underway

CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding a church vandalism last week.

Just after 8 a.m. July 14, the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism at the Cedarville Baptist Church on Cedarville Road.

Graphic language has been edited from pictures of the church. (WIFR)

Deputies learned that sometime overnight that unknown persons spray painted explicit language on two portions of the church. At this time, the incident appears to be isolated. No other incidents of vandalism in Cedarville or other area churches have been reported.

While the investigation is active, there aren’t any suspects at this time, according to Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders.

Please call the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-847-7669 or the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252 if you have any information about this case.

