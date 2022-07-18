Advertisement

Stephenson County church vandalized; investigation underway

Pictures of the expiative language have been edited so they could be shared with the public.
Pictures of the expiative language have been edited so they could be shared with the public.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding a church vandalism last week.

Just after 8 a.m. July 14, the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism at the Cedarville Baptist Church on Cedarville Road.

Graphic language has been edited from pictures of the church.
Graphic language has been edited from pictures of the church.(WIFR)

Deputies learned that sometime overnight that unknown persons spray painted explicit language on two portions of the church. At this time, the incident appears to be isolated. No other incidents of vandalism in Cedarville or other area churches have been reported.

While the investigation is active, there aren’t any suspects at this time, according to Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders.

Please call the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-847-7669 or the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252 if you have any information about this case.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured, including a firefighter after a house fire in Boone County just before midnight.
One person flown via helicopter after house fire in Boone County
Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Taste of Rockford event.
Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Taste of Rockford grill-off
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
Missing Arkansas couple found safe in Iowa, according to family
Stephenson County Fair
92-year-old brings hundreds of entries to Stephenson County Fair

Latest News

Four juveniles between ages 14 and 15 were detained Sunday in connection with a vehicle...
One juvenile arrested, others detained in connection with stolen vehicle
Murray graduated Oregon High School in 2012.
Oregon alum part of Pulitzer Prize winning team for investigative reporting
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday he didn't announce his retirement, but said he doesn't see...
Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden’s current term
Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
Road closures begin July 25 on Kishwaukee Street in Rockford