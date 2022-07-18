Advertisement

SM & SF host 24th annual kick in for cancer fundraiser helping those in need

SM & SF host 24th annual Kick in Cancer fundraiser event complete with live music, raffle prizes and tasty food.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - After 23 years, Kick in for Cancer is back for another year. The annual event is put on by SM & SF which stands for The Swedish Music and Sick Fraternity Club.

Organizers say the club was started roughly 120 years ago when a group of people decided to visit hospitals and sing to sick patients.

It wasn’t until just 24 years ago when the club decided to host the Kick in for Cancer event, raising money for families that are coping with a sick loved one.

Money raised at the event gets donated to all area cancer treatment facilities.

“This isn’t the only event we have, the other events we have coming up is there’s a kick stands up a motorcycle ride also here in August and at the end of August there’s also a golf outing that will all be done all through the club,” said Andy Lamm, SM & SF vice president.

