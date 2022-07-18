Road closures begin July 25 on Kishwaukee Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday July 25, Kishwaukee Street will go down to one lane in each direction from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue for water main construction. All residences will remain accessible throughout this project.

The Gregory Street and 3rd Avenue water main replacement project is focused on replacing fire hydrants, valves and water services estimated at 100 years old.

During this portion of the project Gregory Street will be closed from Kishwaukee Street to 3rd Street.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes during this project. Construction is expected to last until mid-August, weather permitting. Drivers are reminded to obey work zone speed limits and to stay alert for workers when driving near the work area.

All disturbed areas during work will be restored by completion of the project.

