PrairieView Golf Club hosts 100th annual Men’s Lincoln Highway Tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Golfers from across the Stateline competed in the historic 100th annual Men’s Lincoln Highway Tournament Saturday and Sunday at PrairieView Golf Club in a six-person team format.

The event began back in 1923 at Dixon Country Club and changes location each year to different courses all across Northern Illinois. The 2022 version of the event was held in Byron at PrairieView Golf Club for the first time since 2012.

“The guys just enjoy it no matter where it’s at, we have a good time, it’s a relationship builder, everyone loves everyone here, everything we have circled on our calendar for once a summer,” Competitor Dennis Reedy said.

