Advertisement

PrairieView Golf Club hosts 100th annual Men’s Lincoln Highway Tournament

This is the third time PrairieView has hosted the event
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Golfers from across the Stateline competed in the historic 100th annual Men’s Lincoln Highway Tournament Saturday and Sunday at PrairieView Golf Club in a six-person team format.

The event began back in 1923 at Dixon Country Club and changes location each year to different courses all across Northern Illinois. The 2022 version of the event was held in Byron at PrairieView Golf Club for the first time since 2012.

“The guys just enjoy it no matter where it’s at, we have a good time, it’s a relationship builder, everyone loves everyone here, everything we have circled on our calendar for once a summer,” Competitor Dennis Reedy said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harold and Bonnie Hayes of Hoxie.
Missing Arkansas couple found safe in Iowa, according to family
The 50 counties in red are now listed for high community-level spread of COVID-19. There are...
94 Illinois counties at high or medium level risk for COVID-19
Property tax rates are released for Winnebago and Boone County school districts.
Property tax rates released for Stateline school districts put Harlem in top spot
Two injured, including a firefighter after a house fire in Boone County just before midnight.
One person flown via helicopter after house fire in Boone County
Well known comedian Jeff Dunham will be performing in Beloit on July 24th .
Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit

Latest News

Boylan grad TJ Baker sets Aldeen Cup record while winning third-straight title
Boylan grad TJ Baker sets Aldeen Cup record while winning third-straight title
The Rockford Rivets wore special jerseys Saturday for First Responders Night at Rivets Stadium.
Rivets battle back, fall to Pit Spitters 3-2
Golfers tee off during the first round of the Aldeen Cup at Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford.
Baker leads by five strokes after first round of Aldeen Cup
Hawkeye offensive lineman Gennings Dunker wins the Solon Beef Days hay bale toss
Hawkeye offensive lineman Gennings Dunker wins the Solon Beef Days hay bale toss